YardApes’ Golf Classic planned

YardApes, Inc. in New Milford will hold the Quad-Am Golf Classic Sept. 11, at Bulls Bridge Golf Course in South Kent.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit The YardApes Charity Fund. Since its inception, the fund has raised $66,000 for local nonprofits.

This year, the Pratt Nature Center will receive all proceeds from the classic.

Participating through donation for raffle prizes, silent and live auctions, and sponsorship is welcome.

“We hope to hear from previous sponsors—friends of the tournament—and look forward to welcoming new donors and sponsors as well,” said Shayne Newman, owner of YardApes.

A tour of the course, online player registration, as well as fields for sponsorship and donation are available through YardApes’ tournament link: https://www.yardapes.com/golf.

The deadline for player registration is Aug. 10; space is limited to 110 players.

Registration and lunch will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a noon tee time and a 5 p.m. dinner, silent auction and awards ceremony.