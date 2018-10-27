Wyoming watching Colorado's anti-fracking ballot issue

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Energy leaders in Wyoming are closely watching the fate of a Colorado ballot initiative that would severely limit fracking in that state.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Colorado-based opponents of the initiative warn it could drive jobs, capital and production northward into Wyoming.

But Wyoming industry leaders say it's way too early to say what impact the initiative could have on the Equality State's economy.

Colorado's Proposition 112 would require that new oil and gas wells be at least 2,500 feet (750 meters) from occupied buildings and would allow local governments to require greater setbacks. Current requirements are 500 feet (150 meters) from homes and 1,000 feet (300 meters) from schools.

A state analysis suggests the initiative would rule out 85 percent of non-federal land in Colorado to development and drastically reduce property taxes paid by the $32 billion state industry.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com