Wyoming ozone levels puzzle officials

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has issued more ozone air pollution warnings than usual this year in the southwest part of the state.

The warnings are issued when the right mix of factors to create ground-level ozone over the Jonah and Pinedale gas field.

When the agency issues a warning for a particular day, oil and gas operators must take steps to reduce emissions from their operations.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that for reasons still unclear to state regulators, in one corner of the Upper Green, those steps haven't been enough this winter.

DEQ spokesman Keith Guille (GILL) says the agency is concerned about the situation and looking into it.

The agency has asked operators to find more ways to voluntarily cut emissions.

