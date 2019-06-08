Wyoming oil production highest in 25 years

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Oil production in Wyoming has hit its highest level in 25 years.

The Wyoming State Geological Survey notes that 599 new wells were drilled in the state last year and that one out of every five wells in the state was new.

Wyoming Public Radio reports that Campbell and Converse counties led the state with the most oil production.

Oil and gas geologist Rachel Toner says the rise in production is connected to the popularity of horizontal drilling, which can reach oil reservoirs that conventional wells miss.

Nearly half of the wells completed in 2018 were horizontal and located primarily in Campbell, Converse and Laramie counties.

Toner says wildcatters have begun to dot the state over the past decade with unconventional reservoirs as the main target.

