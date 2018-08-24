Wyoming man drowns in Oregon canoe accident, daughter hurt

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An 84-year-old Wyoming man drowned and his daughter, a former Paralympic athlete, was injured when their canoe capsized in Oregon and they were swept over Class 5 rapids.

Deschutes County sheriff's Lt. Bryan Husband told KTVZ-TV on Friday that Ronald Stevens, of Jackson, Wyoming, was pulled unconscious from the water by kayakers.

Nancy Stevens, who is blind, was also pulled from the Deschutes River by kayakers and is hospitalized in good condition.

The 54-year-old Nancy Stevens competed 20 years ago as a cross-country skier in the Nagano, Japan Paralympic Games.

The Bulletin reports that she was also the first blind woman to scale the 13,770-foot (4,197-meter) Grand Teton and has been a regular Pole Pedal Paddle competitor since 2013.

The two were fly-fishing and were both wearing life jackets.

