EVANSTON, Wyo. (AP) — A highway hit and run in southwestern Wyoming has left a person in critical condition.

The person was hit while fueling a truck alongside Interstate 80 a few miles from the Utah line between 7 and 7:20 p.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday.

The driver fled, leaving the injured person on the roadside. The Highway Patrol didn't identify the injured person but said the vehicle involved likely has a damaged passenger-side headlight.

Anyone with information may call the Highway Patrol at (307) 777-4321.