Wyoming economy continues to improve

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming economist says certain indicators continue to point to an improving state economy.

Senior economist Jim Robinson says a report issued last week shows applications to drill for oil in Wyoming numbered nearly 4,800 through the end of April compared to about 2,850 at the same time in 2017.

Also, KGAB-AM in Cheyenne reports that the number of people working in the oil and gas industries hit 12,100, which is an increase of 1,200 compared to the same time last year.

Robinson says more good news included the fact that statewide tax sales collections were up by 18.9 percent for the first 10 months of Fiscal Year 2018.

Robinson says the one major area of concern is natural gas prices, which continue to lag.

