Wyoming delegation seeks end to Japan tariff on soda ash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's congressional delegation is urging U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to prioritize eliminating the Japanese tariff on U.S. natural soda ash during the U.S.-Japan trade agreement negotiations.

U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney noted in a letter to Lighthizer that eliminating the Japanese tariff of 3.3 percent on soda ash could help increase U.S. production and support more than 20,000 well-paying direct and indirect jobs in America.

The Republican delegation says eliminating the 3.3 percent duty would help U.S. soda ash exports to compete more fairly in Japan and prevent further market share erosion.

Also, they say greater soda ash exports would help reduce a nearly $70 billion trade deficit with Japan.

Soda ash is used to manufacture other basic commodities such as glass and detergents.