Wyoming coal company pays property taxes, other bills remain

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A troubled Wyoming coal-mining company has paid nearly $700,000 in property taxes but still owes millions in other local taxes.

Wednesday's payment by Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy ensures Campbell County can't easily sell the company's land to settle the property tax bill.

Cloud Peak still owes $8.3 million in local coal production taxes. The money was due March 1 and Cloud Peak will be delinquent if it doesn't pay by Friday.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports growing speculation Cloud Peak will file for bankruptcy.

The company has received several extensions on a $1.8 million debt payment. The payment is due by the end of Friday under the latest extension.

Cloud Peak operates three mines in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana.

