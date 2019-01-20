Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on California highway

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a wrong-way driver was killed in a fiery crash that shut down a Southern California highway.

The Orange County Register reports the car exploded and was burned beyond recognition after slamming into a concrete divider on State Route 91 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says it received several calls before the crash about a motorist traveling westbound in eastbound lanes.

All lanes were closed briefly in the Anaheim Hills area during the cleanup and investigation.