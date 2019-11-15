Wrong-way driver killed in crash ID’d as 27-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a wrong-way driver killed Thursday in a multivehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas as a 27-year-old woman.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the driver as Ericka Avila of Las Vegas. Cause and manner of death were not immediately released, but the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday that impairment was suspected.

The Highway Patrol said the wrong-way vehicle nearly hit one vehicle head on before striking a different vehicle head on. That vehicle then collided with a fourth vehicle.

The vehicle that narrowly avoided a collision with the wrong-way vehicle struck the center median barrier.

Two people were treated at a hospital for injuries not deemed to be life-threatening.

The crash snarled traffic through the morning commute.