Wrong-way driver killed after hitting tractor trailer truck

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — An Ohio man has died after the car he was driving the wrong way on a Connecticut highway slammed head-on into a tractor trailer truck.

State police say 27-year-old Christian Alvarez Villarini, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene early Monday morning.

The Hartford Courant reports Alvarez Villarini was driving west in the eastbound lane of Route 2 in Glastonbury, a Hartford suburb, when his Toyota Solara crashed into the big rig.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 49-year-old George Bolsar of Jessup, Pennsylvania, sustained minor injuries. He's being treated at Hartford Hospital.

The crash shut down two eastbound lanes. Some drivers were able to get past the scene by using a breakdown lane.

Crews have also been cleaning up a related diesel fuel spill.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com