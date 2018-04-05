Writing group to present reading

Members of the No Name Writing Group, which has met in Washington for over 30 years, will perform excerpts from their work at The Hickory Stick Bookshop April 8 at 2 p.m.

The No Name Writing Group meets once a month at the bookshop to share and critique each other’s work.

Participating readers will include Washington’s Poet Laureate Davyne Verstandig, Alice Barstow, Jane Darby, Fee De Merrell, Nancy Glover, Karen LaFleur, Tom Lagasse, Amanda McGrew, Ira Morrison, Dimitri Rimsky, Emelie Samuelson, Kristen Skedgell and Merima Trako.

The group published an anthology, “This One Has No Name,” last year. It will be available to purchase.

For more information, or to reserve a signed copy of the book, call the 2 Green Hill Road store at 860-868-0525.