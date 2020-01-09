‘Writing Your Life’ set in Kent
Kent Memorial Library will on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. play host to the return of the 12-member “Writing Your Life” class held this past fall.
The memoir writing program students will share and read one of their favorite pieces from the class
The instructor for the class was Betty Krasne, PhD.
The class met once a week for two hours.
At each meeting, participants had a writing assignment for which they were given examples beforehand.
Members of the group read their works aloud weekly and helped each other develop ideas.
Several members of previous workshops have gone on to write book-length memoirs, while others just enjoyed the process of exploration.
For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.