‘Write the First Draft’ writing workshop set

Kent Memorial Library is accepting registration for a virtual writing program. Kent Memorial Library is accepting registration for a virtual writing program. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close ‘Write the First Draft’ writing workshop set 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The Kent Memorial Library will offer a two-session writing workshop, “Write the First Draft,” Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. each night via Zoom.

Sergio Troncoso will the workshop meant to generate new fiction work.

At the first two-hour session, Troncoso will talk about structuring stories and how to improve one’s craft of writing over the long-term.

He will pass out a few exercises to be done in class and one exercise to launch participants into a first draft of a short story or perhaps the beginning of a novel.

In the second workshop, participants will share parts of their work and receive immediate responses and comments from Troncoso and the entire class.

The workshop is limited to 12 participants.

Troncoso is author of “A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son,” a collection of linked short stories that won the Kay Cattarulla Award for Best Short Story and the International Latino Book Award for Best Collection of Short Stories, “From This Wicked Patch of Dust” that won the Southwest Book Award and “Crossing Borders: Personal Essays” that won the Bronze Award for Essays from Foreword Reviews.

He is also the author of “The Nature of Truth” and “The Last Tortilla and Other Stories.”

Troncoso is president of the Texas Institute of Letters and a resident faculty member of the Yale Writers' Workshop.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.