‘Wreck the Halls’ to be staged
TheatreWorks New Milford will open its production, “Wreck the Halls,” written and directed by Bradford Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.
Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through Dec. 28, as well as Dec. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.
The show will feature two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turns the last quarter of the calendar belly up.
Due to adult situations and language, it is not recommended for children.
The theater is at 5 Brookside Ave. Parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building on East Street.
For more information and tickets, visit theatreworks.us or call the box office at 860-350-6863.