Veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.

Volunteers, veterans and members of the community gathered Dec. 15 for Wreaths Across America ceremonies in New Milford. A Remembering Our Veterans event, organized by Jean Mariano, whose son, Jason D. Lewis, was a U.S. Navy Seal who died July 6, 2007, in Iraq, was held at Center Cemetery, where Lewis is buried. Another ceremony, organized by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery on Fort Hill Road. The events coincided with the wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery and with more than 700 other ceremonies across the U.S. Above, veteran James Delancy teaches his great-granddaughter, Lyliana Martinez, the meaning of the wreaths at Center Ceremony.