Worthington awarded Chamber scholarship

The Kent Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of its fifth scholarship as Trisha Worthington, of Kent.

Worthington is in her second year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she is majoring in environmental engineering.

She was named to the dean’s list in her second semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

As per the scholarship guidelines, each applicant had to be a member of the Kent Chamber of Commerce, an employee of a chamber business or an immediate family member of either.

Worthington’s mother, Lynn Mellis Worthington, works for South Kent School and is an officer on the Kent Historical Society’s board of directors.

Trisha Worthington has done volunteer work for the Kent Historical Society, as well as the Northwest CT Council.

South Kent School and the Kent Historical Society are longtime members of the Kent Chamber of Commerce.

Worthington excelled in high school and college.

She was in the National Honor Society in her senior year of high school and was on the high honor roll her sophomore, junior and senior years.

In high school her extracurricular activities included tennis (Most Improved Player her junior year) and Jazz Band (Most Valuable Player and the Eric Whitacre Composing Award her senior year).

In college, she participated in the Democrats Club and Green Team, a club dedicated to promoting sustainability.

She has worked seasonally at Paley’s Farm Market in Sharon, and has been a volunteer in the community.

Funds for the scholarship come from a portion of the net proceeds from various events sponsored by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, including the Kent Pumpkin Run and the Kent Champagne Stroll.