World track body meets Swiss court deadline in Semenya case

FILE - In this Friday, May 3, 2019 file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar. The governing body of track argued in court that Caster Semenya is "biologically male" and that is the reason she should reduce her natural testosterone to be allowed to compete in female competitions. The IAAF's stance on Semenya and other female athletes affected by its testosterone regulations was revealed in a 163-page decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that was released publicly for the first time on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. less FILE - In this Friday, May 3, 2019 file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800-meter final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar. The governing body of track argued in court that ... more Photo: Kamran Jebreili, AP Photo: Kamran Jebreili, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close World track body meets Swiss court deadline in Semenya case 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Track and field's governing body says it met a Swiss supreme court deadline to explain why rules limiting female runners' testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Caster Semenya's appeal.

The IAAF had until Tuesday to respond to a federal judge's grant of a special interim order this month which suspended the rules.

The judge must now decide whether two-time Olympic champion Semenya can continue competing over 800 meters without taking testosterone suppressing medication pending the full appeal.

That final hearing with a panel of judges will likely take several months, but the next ruling from the single judge could come within days.

The South African is currently on track to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar.

She ultimately wants the Swiss Federal Tribunal to overturn a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in May which upheld the IAAF's rules applying to female middle-distance runners with "differences of sex development" (DSD).

In court, the IAAF described Semenya and others as "biologically male athletes with female gender identities."

The track body says in a statement Tuesday it "continues to believe in equal rights and opportunities for all women and girls in our sport today and in the future."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports