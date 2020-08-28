World leaders praise Japan PM Abe's contributions to ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe downs his head as he says he is stepping down during a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Japan's longest-serving prime minister Abe said Friday he intends to step down because a chronic health problem has resurfaced. He told reporters that it was “gut wrenching” to leave so many of his goals unfinished. (Kyodo News via AP) less Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe downs his head as he says he is stepping down during a press conference at the prime minister official residence in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Japan's longest-serving prime ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close World leaders praise Japan PM Abe's contributions to ties 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

World leaders wished Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a rapid recovery on Friday and praised his contributions to bilateral relations during his years as Japan's longest-serving leader. Abe announced Friday that he is stepping down because of a health problem. He is expected to stay on until a new governing party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

___

SOUTH KOREA: South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Abe dedicated many years to the development of bilateral relations and achieved “various meaningful accomplishments” as Japan's longest-serving prime minister. It said Seoul will continue to work with Tokyo’s next prime minister and Cabinet to promote “friendship and cooperation” between the countries. Relations between South Korea and Japan sank last year to their lowest point in decades as they feuded over trade issues, wartime history and military cooperation.

___

GERMANY: Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who worked with Abe during both of his spells in office, sent him a message saying he was “always a constructive and reliable partner in our common commitment to multilateralism, free trade, peaceful conflict resolution and rules-based order.” “For the future, I wish you a swift and complete recovery and personal well-being,” she wrote.

___

TAIWAN: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Abe “has always been very friendly to Taiwan. He has always been very positive, no matter it be his policies or his feelings toward Taiwanese people. We cherish the friendship he has for Taiwan. We also wish him good health.”

___

CHINA: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian declined to comment directly on Abe’s health, saying it was Japan’s internal affair. However, he added that “China and Japan are close neighbors. We are willing to work with Japan to jointly press ahead with continuous improvement and development of China-Japan relations.”

___

BRITAIN: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab paid tribute to “the great things” that Abe has achieved, and said he "leaves a strengthened U.K.-Japanese friendship, which we look forward to continuing in the years ahead. I wish him well for the future.”

___

PHILIPPINES: Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. described Abe as Japan’s “greatest postwar PM (prime minister)” in a tweet. He said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Abe had a frank relationship. “Watching President Duterte and PM Abe talking was like watching two old friends, no holds barred, talking frankly and freely of the true lay of the land and what can and cannot be done,” Locsin said.

___

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE: IOC President Thomas Bach credited Abe with the return of the Olympics to Japan after the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, 1972 Sapporo Winter Olympics and 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. “All the Japanese athletes and the athletes of the entire world are very grateful to him,” Bach said. The Olympics were to be held in Tokyo this year but were postponed a year because of the coronavirus.

___

Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.