World Series champs Washington Nationals get their parade

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman carries the World Series trophy as the baseball team arrives at Dulles Airport, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Chantilly, Va. Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman carries the World Series trophy as the baseball team arrives at Dulles Airport, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Chantilly, Va. Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close World Series champs Washington Nationals get their parade 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals are getting a hero's welcome home from a city that had been thirsting for a World Series championship for nearly a century.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected for a parade Saturday honoring the Nationals, who won a nail-biting, come-from-behind victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 to clinch the World Series.

Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Thursday, "When they tell you dreams come true, point them toward our @Nationals."

She included the hashtag SportsCapital, a reference, too, to the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup championship in 2018 and the Washington Mystics' WNBA championship this year.

A Washington team hadn't won a World Series since the Senators in 1924.

President Donald Trump has invited the Nationals to the White House on Monday.