World Series champ Red Sox accept invitation to White House

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy, right, and Dave Dombrowski, left, the team's president of baseball operations, arrive for the premiere of "The 2018 World Series: Damage Done," documentary production that captures video moments of the Red Sox's march towards the 2018 World Series Championship, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

Team President Sam Kennedy says the ballclub is working out a date with the White House.

The traditional champions' visit to Washington has become more politicized, with some teams declining invitations from President Donald Trump.

Kennedy says it's up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

Manager Alex Cora says he'll be there. A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island. He says he will use the platform "in the right way."

Cora and others were at a premiere Monday for a documentary on their championship season.