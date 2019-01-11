The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an exhibit works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury with a reception, featuring live jazz music, wine and refreshments, Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 24 at the gallery located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.