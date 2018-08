Works by Bridgewater artists to be shown

The Friends of Burnham Library will sponsor an art show featuring fine artists of Bridgewater Sept. 1-29.

An opening reception will be held Sept. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Artist studio tours will take place Sept. 15-16 from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, call the Main Street library at 860-354-6937.