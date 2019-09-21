Workers prepare to widen Interstate 26 west of Columbia

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina transportation officials say there may be lane closures on Interstate 26 west of Columbia as workers prepare to widen the highway.

The Department of Transportation says it will widen 16 miles (26 kilometers) of I-26 from Exit 101 near Columbia to Exit 85 in Newberry County starting in spring 2020, hoping to finish in less than four years.

The DOT said in a statement that several exits will be improved and bridges over the interstate replaced. I-26 will be widened to four lanes in each direction for the first 4 miles (6 kilometers) of the project outside of Columbia and three lanes each way for the rest of the segment.

Officials say any lane closures this year will be done at night to minimize traffic backups.