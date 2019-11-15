Workers OK contract at General Mills’ Cedar Rapids plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Union leaders say workers have ratified a contract for the General Mills processing plant in Cedar Rapids.

Local 110 of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said Thursday the three-year agreement reached last week covering the 520 workers will “ensure the maintenance” of benefits.

The deal provides for annual pay increases and six extra of paid time off annually, among other things.

The two sides have been negotiating since January, when workers voted for the union representation. The workers overwhelmingly rejected a company offer on Nov. 6.