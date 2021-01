GRAND TOWER, Ill. (AP) — Dry weather last summer allowed work to resume to finally finish repairs to a Mississippi River levee damaged in 2013 in southwestern Illinois when a drainage pipe failed, officials say.

A year after the drain failed along the Big Muddy levee in the city of Grand Tower, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation allowing the Jackson County Board to sell up to $1.5 million in bonds to pay for repairs.