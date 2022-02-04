Woodworking classes at New Milford HS relocated due to smoke from December roof fire

NEW MILFORD — Students enrolled in several woodworking classes at New Milford High School may not be making the types of projects they’re used to right now, as a result of having been relocated to a different classroom in the school.

The decision to relocate the students was made during remediation work as a result of an accidental roof fire in December, when “the adequacy of the current HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system that serves the wood shop came into question,” New Milford Schools Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo said.

The wood shop class was briefly exposed to smoke during the fire, so “out of an abundance of caution,” the affected classrooms have had to close and classes in that wing were relocated, DiCorpo said.

The classes that are affected are two general woodworking classes and one entitled “Projects Unlimited,” for a total of 49 students.

Projects Unlimited is a hands-on, full year, one credit course offered to juniors and seniors where students contract within the school and community for construction projects to make repairs or do renovations.

In a recent social media post about the damage, New Milford High School Principal Raymond Manka said the general woodworking class, which is normally one year long, had to end at the end of the semester and students in those classes earned a half credit.

In the post, which drew several dozen responses including some from concerned parents, Manka said students who had been enrolled in those classes were encouraged to meet with their counselor to find another elective to take during that period, or enroll in a study hall.

Currently, students enrolled in the woodworking classes have just started a new semester and are doing introductory class content work in a classroom setting, DiCorpo said.

However, that’s a temporary situation until classes can once again resume in the wood shop.

“Where the wood shop is has the equipment needed to really run a wood shop — you have to have certain size, certain dimensions, certain areas — they need to be safety and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) compliant,” New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said. “They are working with whatever options they currently have until the woodshop is back and running.”

Fire

The fire that caused the relocation of the classes took place Dec. 1 when students had to evacuate the building after construction on the school’s roof created smoke. The construction is part of a roughly $4.76 million roof upgrade project the district has undertaken.

After an evaluation by the fire department at the time, it was discovered fiberglass insulation caught on fire. The flames then spread to the plywood underlay.

The area of the damage has since been repaired and it was later determined there was no significant damage to the roof.

Town and school officials continue to work with an insurance company and a property restoration contractor to ensure the area affected by the smoke is thoroughly cleaned and entirely free of smoke smell before students and staff return to those classrooms, DiCorpo said.

New Milford High School is hoping to resume classes in those rooms over the next few weeks.

The town and the school “are working jointly to determine if any alterations need to occur to (the HVAC system) so that it may provide suitable heating and cooling to the wood shop,” DiCorpro said.

In regard to costs, Bass said if the school has any kind of damages, it would involve the roof contractor’s insurance company and the town’s insurance company, which is Cirma.

“That would be those two entities that would be involved in any kind of damage that was done, due to the fire on the roof,” Bass said.

He said the two insurance carriers would be working on the mitigation processes needed “to really bring (the affected classes) up to the standard that we all need for our kids in their education.”

