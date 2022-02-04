Woodworking classes at New Milford HS relocated due to smoke from December roof fire

NEW MILFORD — Students enrolled in several woodworking classes at New Milford High School may not be making the types of projects they’re used to right now, as a result of having been relocated to a different classroom in the school.
The decision to relocate the students was made during remediation work as a result of an accidental roof fire in December, when “the adequacy of the current HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system that serves the wood shop came into question,” New Milford Schools Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo said.