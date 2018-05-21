Women’s soiree on tap in Sherman

The Sherman Library will hold a women’s soiree May 25 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature a champagne and wine base, refreshments, a silent auction and a sale.

Shoppers will have an opportunity to shop from a curated selection of new, vintage or gently used bags, scarves, necklaces and bracelets.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Sherman Center library, and $30 per person online at www.shermanlibrary.org.

For more information, call 860-354-2455.