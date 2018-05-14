https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Women-s-soiree-on-tap-in-Sherman-12898334.php
Women’s soiree on tap in Sherman
Published 12:00 am, Monday, May 14, 2018
The Sherman Library will hold a women’s soiree May 25 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event will feature a champagne and wine base, refreshments, a silent auction and a sale.
Shoppers will have an opportunity to shop from a curated selection of new, vintage or gently used bags, scarves, necklaces and bracelets.
Tickets are $25 per person and are available at the Sherman Center library, and $30 per person online at www.shermanlibrary.org.
For more information, call 860-354-2455.
