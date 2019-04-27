Women’s brunch set in Sherman

The Sherman Congregational Church at 6 Church Road in Sherman will hold its annual women’s brunch May 11 at 10 a.m.

Registered Nurse Lynn Durham, a well-being coach, will speak on “Biblical Wisdom and Personal Wellness: The Science of Faith, Forgiveness, Thanksgiving and a Merry Heart.”

Durham is the author of “From Frazzled to Fantastic! You’re One Thought Away from Feeling Better” and “Dancing Gracefully with Life.”

She is a mother of three sons and has published more than 100 articles and monthly columns, including for the National Wellness Association.

She has been a keynote and breakout speaker, a professor and retreat leader. S

Durham will speak following a brunch of quiche, ham, asparagus, muffins, fruit, coffee, tea and juice.

Free will donations will be accepted.

Child care will be available if requested.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6114.