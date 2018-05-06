Women’s brunch on tap in Sherman

The Sherman Congregational Church will host its annual women’s brunch May 12 at 10 a.m. Speaker is Faith Willard, co-founder of The Widow’s Friend in Bangladesh, and director emeritus of Camp Good News on Cape Cod, Mass.

In 1975, Willard co-founded The Widow’s Friend, which sponsors several projects in Bangladesh to help widows, orphans and other destitute people.

It now runs medical clinics, an orphanage, a high school, a mission/job skills training center for widows, a school for the deaf and a hostel for unmarried working women.

Camp Good News was founded in 1935 by her parents, W. Wyeth and Grace Willard.

Campers come from a wide variety of religious, socioeconomic and nonreligious backgrounds.

Willard will speak following a brunch of quiche, ham, asparagus, muffins, fruit, coffee, tea and juice. Donations will be accepted at the 6 Church Road church.

For information and to register email theshermanchurch

@aol.com or call 860-354-6114.