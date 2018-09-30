Women’s Hall of Fame induction slated

The Roger Sherman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will induct two new members into the town’s Women’s Hall of Fame Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

The chapter will induct Elizabeth “Libby” Knowles Porter and Ellen Knowles Harcourt into the Hall of Fame at the Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

The women were selected based on philanthropic accomplishments, innovative actions and thinking, and/or their political life locally or within the State of Connecticut.

In addition, Dr. Lucianne Lavin will present a special program about the significance of Native Americans to our history and culture will be held the same day at 2 p.m. at the library on Main Street.

For more information about the ceremony or the program, email Bonnie Butler at bbutler5129@gmail.com.