Women’s Bible study on tap

Sherman Congregational Church at 6 Church Road will kick off a women’s Bible study Sept. 5, with coffee and fellowship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at 11 a.m.

The group will study the gospel of Mark, and anyone interested in attending is asked to read the first chapter.

No previous Bible knowledge is necessary, and questions are welcome.

For more information, call Julie at 203-312-3256.