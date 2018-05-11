https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Women-invited-to-club-brunch-12898292.php
Women invited to club brunch
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 11, 2018
The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold a membership brunch May 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Makery Coworking on Bank Street.
The event will include with visits with members and board members, drinks and snacks.
The group regularly welcomes supporters, volunteers and members.
For more information and RSVP, email wcgnm@wcgnm.com.
