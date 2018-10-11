Women invited to church gathering

Salem Covenant Church in Washington will hold its sixth annual women’s Saturday gathering Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program, based on the theme “Overflowing with Hope,” will feature four women from around New England sharing their experiences of finding hope.

A light lunch and refreshments will be served.

For more information and RSVP, call the 96 Baldwin Hill Road church at 860-868-2794.