‘Women & War’ set at Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame’s multi-media presentation, “Women & War,” May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The event coincides with Memorial Day and celebrates some of the state’s most notable women.

Lena Pacheco, director of education, will lead the program at the Wykeham Road library.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.