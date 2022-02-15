Woman who was getaway driver in fatal shooting pleads guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The last of four defendants in the case of shooting that killed a woman and injured others at a New Year’s party in Sioux City has pleaded guilty.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact for serving as the getaway driver for three men who fired a barrage of bullets into a Sioux City after midnight on New Year’s Eve 2020, the Sioux City Journal reported. She had faced trial on felony counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of reckless use of a firearm.