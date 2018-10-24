Woman saves husband who emerges from coma to see son's birth

In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, photo Andrew Goette and his wife, Ashley, look at their baby, Lennon, at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. Andrew awoke from a medically-induced coma just in time for the birth of Lennon after his wife, at 39 weeks pregnant, saved him from cardiac arrest. (Jiwon Choi/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, photo Andrew Goette and his wife, Ashley, look at their baby, Lennon, at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. Andrew awoke from a medically-induced coma just in time for the ... more Photo: Jiwon Choi, AP



BEST

10. California

Costs rank: 50 | Health care rank: 11 | Baby-friendliness rank: 6 | Family-friendliness rank: 10

Source: WalletHub

BEST

10. California

Costs rank: 50 | Health care rank: 11 | Baby-friendliness rank: 6 | Family-friendliness rank: 10

Source: WalletHub Photo: Copyright By Elena Litsova Photography/Getty Images

BEST

9. Washington DC

Costs rank: 28 | Health care rank: 37 | Baby-friendliness rank: 1 | Family-friendliness rank: N/A

Source: WalletHub BEST

9. Washington DC

Costs rank: 28 | Health care rank: 37 | Baby-friendliness rank: 1 | Family-friendliness rank: N/A

Source: WalletHub Photo: Kevin Liu/Getty Images

BEST

8. Nebraska

Costs rank: 19 | Health care rank: 15 | Baby-friendliness rank: 22 | Family-friendliness rank: 9

Source: WalletHub BEST

8. Nebraska

Costs rank: 19 | Health care rank: 15 | Baby-friendliness rank: 22 | Family-friendliness rank: 9

Source: WalletHub Photo: Image Taken By Mayte Torres/Getty Images

BEST

7. Colorado

Costs rank: 38 | Health care rank: 8 | Baby-friendliness rank: 4 | Family-friendliness rank: 14

Source: WalletHub BEST

7. Colorado

Costs rank: 38 | Health care rank: 8 | Baby-friendliness rank: 4 | Family-friendliness rank: 14

Source: WalletHub Photo: PeopleImages/Getty Images

BEST

6. Connecticut

Costs rank: 39 | Health care rank: 13 | Baby-friendliness rank: 3 | Family-friendliness rank: 11

Source: WalletHub BEST

6. Connecticut

Costs rank: 39 | Health care rank: 13 | Baby-friendliness rank: 3 | Family-friendliness rank: 11

Source: WalletHub Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

BEST

5. North Dakota

Costs rank: 2 | Health care rank: 19 | Baby-friendliness rank: 19 | Family-friendliness rank: 4

Source: WalletHub BEST

5. North Dakota

Costs rank: 2 | Health care rank: 19 | Baby-friendliness rank: 19 | Family-friendliness rank: 4

Source: WalletHub Photo: Kevin Liu/Getty Images

BEST

4. New Hampshire

Costs rank: 11 | Health care rank: 2 | Baby-friendliness rank: 40 | Family-friendliness rank: 3

Source: WalletHub BEST

4. New Hampshire

Costs rank: 11 | Health care rank: 2 | Baby-friendliness rank: 40 | Family-friendliness rank: 3

Source: WalletHub Photo: Daniela Solomon/Getty Images

BEST

3. Minnesota

Costs rank: 18 | Health care rank: 4 | Baby-friendliness rank: 5 | Family-friendliness rank: 2

Source: WalletHub BEST

3. Minnesota

Costs rank: 18 | Health care rank: 4 | Baby-friendliness rank: 5 | Family-friendliness rank: 2

Source: WalletHub Photo: Jodie Griggs/Getty Images

BEST

2. Massachusetts

Costs rank: 27 | Health care rank: 3 | Baby-friendliness rank: 12 | Family-friendliness rank: 1

Source: WalletHub BEST

2. Massachusetts

Costs rank: 27 | Health care rank: 3 | Baby-friendliness rank: 12 | Family-friendliness rank: 1

Source: WalletHub Photo: Lesley Magno/Getty Images

BEST

1. Vermont

Costs rank: 20 | Health care rank: 1 | Baby-friendliness rank: 8 | Family-friendliness rank: 5

Source: WalletHub BEST

1. Vermont

Costs rank: 20 | Health care rank: 1 | Baby-friendliness rank: 8 | Family-friendliness rank: 5

Source: WalletHub Photo: Jamie Garbutt/Getty Images

WORST

10. Nevada

Costs rank: 33 | Health care rank: 26 | Baby-friendliness rank: 48 | Family-friendliness rank: 41

Source: WalletHub WORST

10. Nevada

Costs rank: 33 | Health care rank: 26 | Baby-friendliness rank: 48 | Family-friendliness rank: 41

Source: WalletHub Photo: Daniela Solomon/Getty Images

WORST

9. New Mexico

Costs rank: 16 | Health care rank: 36 | Baby-friendliness rank: 25 | Family-friendliness rank: 50

Source: WalletHub WORST

9. New Mexico

Costs rank: 16 | Health care rank: 36 | Baby-friendliness rank: 25 | Family-friendliness rank: 50

Source: WalletHub Photo: Monashee Alonso/Getty Images/Caiaimage

WORST

8. Arkansas

Costs rank: 9 | Health care rank: 49 | Baby-friendliness rank: 26 | Family-friendliness rank: 43

Source: WalletHub WORST

8. Arkansas

Costs rank: 9 | Health care rank: 49 | Baby-friendliness rank: 26 | Family-friendliness rank: 43

Source: WalletHub Photo: Blend Images - Mike Kemp/Getty Images

WORST

7. Georgia

Costs rank: 23 | Health care rank: 43 | Baby-friendliness rank: 31 | Family-friendliness rank: 42

Source: WalletHub WORST

7. Georgia

Costs rank: 23 | Health care rank: 43 | Baby-friendliness rank: 31 | Family-friendliness rank: 42

Source: WalletHub Photo: Anthony Asael/Art In All Of Us

WORST

6. West Virginia

Costs rank: 10 | Health care rank: 45 | Baby-friendliness rank: 47 | Family-friendliness rank: 47

Source: WalletHub WORST

6. West Virginia

Costs rank: 10 | Health care rank: 45 | Baby-friendliness rank: 47 | Family-friendliness rank: 47

Source: WalletHub Photo: Csaba EsvÃ©g / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

WORST

5. Oklahoma

Costs rank: 45 | Health care rank: 41 | Baby-friendliness rank: 23 | Family-friendliness rank: 45

Source: WalletHub WORST

5. Oklahoma

Costs rank: 45 | Health care rank: 41 | Baby-friendliness rank: 23 | Family-friendliness rank: 45

Source: WalletHub Photo: 1905HKN/Getty Images

WORST

4. Louisiana

Costs rank: 1 | Health care rank: 51 | Baby-friendliness rank: 32 | Family-friendliness rank: 46

Source: WalletHub WORST

4. Louisiana

Costs rank: 1 | Health care rank: 51 | Baby-friendliness rank: 32 | Family-friendliness rank: 46

Source: WalletHub Photo: Stephanie Neal Photography/Getty Images

WORST

3. South Carolina

Costs rank: 34 | Health care rank: 48 | Baby-friendliness rank: 49 | Family-friendliness rank: 44

Source: WalletHub WORST

3. South Carolina

Costs rank: 34 | Health care rank: 48 | Baby-friendliness rank: 49 | Family-friendliness rank: 44

Source: WalletHub Photo: Alexandra Grablewski/Getty Images

WORST

2. Alabama

Costs rank: 47 | Health care rank: 46 | Baby-friendliness rank: 50 | Family-friendliness rank: 48

Source: WalletHub WORST

2. Alabama

Costs rank: 47 | Health care rank: 46 | Baby-friendliness rank: 50 | Family-friendliness rank: 48

Source: WalletHub Photo: Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

WORST

1. Mississippi

Costs rank: 29 | Health care rank: 50 | Baby-friendliness rank: 44 | Family-friendliness rank: 49

Source: WalletHub WORST

1. Mississippi

Costs rank: 29 | Health care rank: 50 | Baby-friendliness rank: 44 | Family-friendliness rank: 49

Source: WalletHub Photo: Sally Anscombe/Getty Images









































Photo: Jiwon Choi, AP Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Woman saves husband who emerges from coma to see son's birth 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man awoke from a medically-induced coma just in time for the birth of his son after his wife, at 39 weeks pregnant, saved him from cardiac arrest.

Ashley Goette says she awoke Oct. 16 to hear her husband, Andrew Goette, gasping for air in their West St. Paul home. She called 911 and a dispatcher guided her through administering CPR. First responders arrived and rushed Andrew to United Hospital in St. Paul, where he was placed in a coma to minimize possible brain damage.

Doctors told Ashley it wasn't clear if her husband would survive or if he would suffer brain damage. Ashley told her husband she wouldn't have the baby until he awoke, and he did several days later, neurologically intact and in time for the birth of their first child, Lennon.

Although Andrew couldn't be wheeled into the room to be at his wife's side during the Caesarean section, her sister streamed the birth to him on FaceTime so he could watch it from outside the door.