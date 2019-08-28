Woman’s Club sets ice cream social

The Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford will hold an ice cream social for individuals interested in becoming a member Sept. 5 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at The Makery Coworking on Bank Street in town.

The club supports the community through scholarships, the Teddy Bear festival, the Fourth of July Cake, Thanksgiving baskets and more.

For more information and to RSVP, email wcgnm@wcgnm.com.