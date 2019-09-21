Woman runs own half marathon after mix-up with UK race

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman thought she was signing up to run a half marathon near her home, not across the Atlantic Ocean.

But after Sheila Pereira learned the Worcester City Half Marathon was actually being held in Worcester, England and not Worcester, Massachusetts on September 15, she decided to run 13 miles that day anyway.

The Boston Globe reports Pererira sent the English race organizers a screenshot of her running route near Lake Quinsigamond, which stretches from Worcester to Shrewsbury. The 42-year-old runner's fitness app showed she completed her own half marathon in two hours and five minutes.

After Pereira explained the mix-up, the Worcester City Half Marathon sent along a medal, a shirt and encouragement to travel the 3,000 miles to participate in person in next year's race.

