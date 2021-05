DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Treshonda Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder after the death of Eloise Chairs on Oct. 25. She accepted a plea deal to the lesser charge, which includes a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, The Quad-City Times reported.