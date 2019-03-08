Woman missing since Lake Tahoe car crash Monday found dead

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. (AP) — A 46-year-old woman California who had been missing since she walked away from a car crash at Lake Tahoe earlier this week has been found dead.

The Placer County sheriff's office says Kathryn "Lani" Jones' body was found Thursday afternoon a few miles away from the crash scene.

The Carnelian Bay woman crashed her vehicle Monday afternoon on California State Route 28 near Garwood's restaurant west of the California-Nevada line.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies they helped Jones out of the vehicle but she walked away and disappeared before emergency personnel arrived on the scene. They tried to follow her tracks in the deep snow but lost her trail.

The cause of death remains under investigation.