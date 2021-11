OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they will seek charges against a driver involved in an accident that killed one woman and left two other people injured.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night, killing 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha. She was driving east on Harrison Street when her car was struck by a BMW at the intersection with 144th Street.