Woman killed, 7 injured in central Iowa collision

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving slowly to protect a horse walking on the side of a road in central Iowa died and seven other people were injured when her vehicle was struck by another.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday, just north of the Story County city of Nevada (nuh-VAYE'-duh).

The Iowa State Patrol says 27-year-old Nycole Henson and another driver were driving with their emergency lights flashing when a third vehicle crashed into Henson's vehicle from behind, knocking it into a cornfield.

The third vehicle's driver and six other people were taken to an Ames hospital. He's been identified as 17-year-old Nathaniel Oberhokam.

Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says he doesn't know why the horse was being walked along the road.