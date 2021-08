KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman involved in a fatal crash in Kansas City told investigators she had been fleeing gunfire when she ran a red light and crashed into another car, police there said.

The crash happened earlier this month on the morning of Aug. 3 at an eastern Kansas City intersection, police said. Thee woman was driving east on Truman Road when she ran a red light and slammed into a northbound car, according to investigators.