Woman injured in Amherst fire last week dies at hospital
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a woman injured last week in a fire at a public housing apartment building in Amherst has died.
The Northwestern district attorney said Tuesday that 57-year-old Mary Herbert died at a Boston hospital on Monday.
Herbert was injured last in the early morning hours Thursday in a fire at the Ann Whalen Apartments blamed on improper disposal of smoking materials.
The five-story apartment building is operated by the Amherst Housing Authority. One apartment unit sustained heavy fire damage while others received smoke and water damage.
