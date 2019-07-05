https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Woman-hurt-in-shotgun-blast-recovering-14073083.php
Woman hurt in shotgun blast, recovering
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a woman is recovering from burn injuries from a shotgun blast.
The Valley News reports police said another person fired the gun on Thursday during a gathering of friends in Claremont. The woman, who wasn't identified, was burned on her lower body and was taken to a burn facility. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police did not name the shooter but said they had confiscated the weapon.
Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com
