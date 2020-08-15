Woman found dead after house fire; man arrested

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire in Ohio, authorities said.

Middletown police and fire personnel responded at about 8:30 p.m. Friday to the blaze and found a resident still inside the structure. First responders forced entry into the building and were able to recover the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Her name wasn't immediately released.

City communications manager Shelby Quinlivan confirmed Saturday that investigators consider the death a homicide. Chief David Birk of the Middletown police department said investigators suspect that the man arrested may have been breaking into houses. Birk said a female child who ran from the home is considered a key witness.

No charges were immediately announced.