Woman charged with murder in boyfriend's death

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern Washington woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death her boyfriend.

Court documents say she told deputies the two got in a fight after she heard he had used heroin with another woman, The Daily News reported.

Prosecutors have charged Tina Ann Pase with murder and possession of methamphetamine.

Pase is accused of killing 53-year-old David Miller at a residence in Winlock. Miller’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and an autopsy is expected later this week.

According to a court documents deputies responded to a reported shooting at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Two arriving deputies found Pase, who told them “It was only a BB gun. Please help him,” according to the court documents.

Miller did not have a pulse, and emergency medical personnel declared him dead, documents said.

Deputies arrested Pase and say she told them: “Got into a fight. He got hurt. I got hurt. I don’t know what happened."

She told deputies she arrived home Tuesday and met with a witness, who told her there was a party the night before where Miller had used heroin with another woman. She said she became upset, went inside and she and Miller began arguing.

She was lodged in the Lewis County Jail Tuesday and remains there in lieu of $1 million bail. It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer.